Porsche 924S - An Old Friend Returns

Would you like to buy back one of your favourite cars? Do you regret selling any of your old favourites? I sold my 1986 Porsche 924S three years ago. Today I bought it back.The chap selling it had bought it from the bloke I'd sold it to as a project car but due to work pressures he felt he wasn't spending enough time with it to justify keeping it. It'd been off road for several months. After he placed the ad on eBay someone pointed it out to me via twitter. I got in touch and we agreed a deal.When I sold in early 2014 it it was my daily driver. Basically it was in good condition but there were many small things that weren't working or were malfunctioning. I sold it in order to buy something modern, something reliable (although the 924S had never broken down) and something I could open the driver's door on.Of all the inconveniences on the 924S the driver's door handle mechanism was the biggest pain . The clasp broke the day after I bought it and a replacement Porsche handle and mechanism was around £200. I couldn't afford that so bought a Mk2 Golf handle for a fiver which was almost, but not quite, the same.When I went to pick the car up this morning the handle was still knackered. The seller had tried his best to fix it but you still have to leave the window open to open the door - or lean in from the passenger side.Aside from that it felt great. The journey home was 110 miles. I'd forgotten how loud it is on the motorway. At 80mph in fifth gear it's ticking over at nearly 4,000rpm and the stainless steel exhaust booms constantly. You have to raise your voice to talk over it.At that speed the car used to feel quite floaty, as if its aerodynamics were working against it and pushing the front up, but this seems not to have been the case. The seller has had the tracking fixed and now it feels planted at any speed.When I sold it the car the sunroof leaked but the seller has replaced the seals, and all the seals around the windows. As well as that he's replaced the seats with lovely body hugging ones - in spectacularly brown pinstriped velour. In fact he's replaced or updated an absolute ton of stuff. The full list is below.As I drove the Porsche 924S home the one thing that reminded me of why I loved it was the gear change. Porsche always makes a great gearbox and in the 924S the feel of the gear change communicates the brute nature of the car's mechanicals into the cabin. If you place your hand on the lever whilst at speed you can feel the rotational force of the engine buzzing away in your hand.The 924S will now be my second car rather than my only car. I'll be able to spend time on it doing such things as fixing the dent it has acquired whilst out of my hands as well as trying to finally get the driver's door to open properly.I'll report back on progress every now and again.Renew gear lever inner sealing gaitorService kit + 10w402x engine mounts (Meyle)Fixed horn not working (corroded earth)Minor oil leak (damp, no drips) on diff (output shaft seal)Fixed headlight washers (just clogged)Fixed power steering (new radiator)Paint work + rust removalNew radio (bluetooth + handsfree kit)Adjust handbrakeFix rocker cover oil leakRenew gear shift lever + bushingRenew wipersClean all along clutch linkage (gear change is nice now)Change transaxle oil with GL4 + renew plugNew PS fluidFlush and renew coolantFit 2x transaxle output sealsFit better steering wheel (old one worn around rim)New pins for rear hatchNew distributor and rotorRenew P/S wing mirror gasketFix heater control (new HCV needed)Re-seal tail lightsFix short / bad earth with interior lights + restore hbrake lightFix power windows (new switches)Fit new injector seals / filtersRenew dashboard lights with LEDsFit sound deadening (bonnet and boot)New batteryNew Distributor cap and rotor armNew door handles2x new tyres (front). All tyres have loads of tread and are Goodyear EfficientGripTracking / 4-w alignment, fit 2x tyresMOTNew seatsFPRNew ICVNew windscreen (old one was milky around edges)New aerialPorsche parts (misc - manif. gaskets + pipes)New bonnet insulation